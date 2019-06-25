Indonesia posts trade surplus in May on steeper decline in imports

Indonesia - Trade

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia posted a trade surplus in May as imports declined more sharply than exports amid a global economic slowdown and lingering uncertainties over the escalating U.S.-China trade row.

The trade surplus for the month stood at $210 million, rebounding from a deficit of $2.29 billion in April, the largest in nearly six years, data released on Monday by Statistics Indonesia showed.

Key points:

-- Exports fell moderately, declining 9.0 percent from a year earlier to $14.74 billion compared to a 9.6 percent drop in April.

-- Imports plunged 17.7 percent on year to $14.53 billion compared to a 4.7 percent fall in the previous month. The sharpest drop since November 2015 was partly due to weak consumption during the Muslim fasting month, Singapore’s Business Times reported.

-- Trade in both exports and imports of oil and gas as well as in other goods slowed in May.

-- The improved trade balance resulted in an unexpected surplus in the reporting month even though the downward trend still in exports continued. The January-May period saw a trade deficit of $2.14 billion.

Takeaway:

-- Suhariyanto, head of Statistics Indonesia, said the country faces a tough time boosting exports given the current slowdown in global economic activity.

-- He said the surplus, even though it is only $210 million, is a positive signal and a step in the right direction following recent deficits, the Jakarta Post reported.