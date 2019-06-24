Japan’s NTT Data injects funds into India’s CloudHedge Technologies

India - Tech

TOKYO, NNA - NTT Data Inc., the IT systems and services unit of telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., has injected an undisclosed sum of funds into CloudHedge Technologies Pvt. Ltd. of India to meet the diversifying needs of its global customers.

An NTT Data spokesman, who declined to be named, told NNA Monday that the investment is “very minor,” while also declining to disclose the amount.

CloudHedge’s proprietary solution, Discover and Application Xray, helps clients to migrate data to the cloud-based environment within days, instead of months, according to a statement.

The Indian venture began operations in 2018 and has expanded its business to Singapore, the Netherlands and the United States. No financial data were available.

“The partnership with NTT Data as well as the funding enables the evolution of the CloudHedge platform,” Abhijit Joshi, co-founder and CEO, said in the statement. “This partnership will also allow expansion of offerings in multiple geographies with NTT Data to support increased client and product demands.”