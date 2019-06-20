Japan’s Aishin to supply bulk handling machines to drug, food makers in India

India - Equipment

TOKYO, NNA - Aishin Industrial Corp., maker of bulk handling equipment, will enter the Indian market with local company, Gansons.

The two firms will set up a joint venture next month aiming for annual sales of 550 million yen ($5 million) over the next five years. Aishin will hold a 49-percent stake and its Indian partner the remaining 51 percent.

The new venture will build two plants, one in Mumbai and the other in Nashik, producing mainly bulk handling equipment for pharmaceutical companies, food producers and chemical firms.

Aishin’s machines are sold across a wide range of industries to help automate production and save energy.