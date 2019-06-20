Bio firm Euglena to grow microalgae for biofuel, feed in Indonesia

Indonesia - Tech

Japanese biotechnology firm Euglena Co. uses exhaust gas from a thermal plant at a research facility in Mie Prefecture, Japan.(Photo courtesy of Euglena Co.)

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese biotechnology firm Euglena Co. is joining hands with major trading house Itochu Corp. to produce euglena microalgae for biofuel and feed in Indonesia.

The two Japanese companies will carry out a demonstration project to culture the microorganism from the end of next month at a yet undetermined location by using carbon dioxide and waste heat from a nearby thermal power plant, a Euglena spokeswoman in Tokyo told NNA on Wednesday.

Euglena, a microalgae business pioneer in Japan that is waging a “Green Oil Japan” campaign, picked Indonesia for its suitable climate, according to a joint statement.

Itochu will assist Euglena in selecting a project location and procuring materials to help make the project a viable enterprise, the statement said.

Euglena aims to start commercial production of biofuel from microalgae in 2025, although it has yet to decide a location to do that or potential customers. (NNA/Kyodo)