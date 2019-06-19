Trump to meet with Xi on sidelines of G-20 summit in Osaka

China - Politics

WASHINGTON, Kyodo - U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka next week.

“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan,” Trump posted on Twitter.

Trump had threatened that the United States would impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports if Xi chooses not to meet him on the margins of the G-20 summit.

On May 13, the Trump administration unveiled a plan to slap tariffs of up to 25 percent on $300 billion of Chinese products, a move that, together with duties imposed so far, would see nearly all Chinese imports taxed.

The move came after the administration raised U.S. levies on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent on May 10, in the biggest escalation yet in Washington’s tit-for-tat trade war with Beijing.

The U.S. action was intended to address what Washington and other countries regard as Beijing’s unfair trade practices, such as alleged intellectual property and technology theft. (Kyodo)