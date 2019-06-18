ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth

China - Economy

--Middle East tension a slight risk to energy prices, crude oil supply

By Max Sato

TOKYO, NNA – The recent spike in vegetable and pork prices as well as emerging factory layoffs in China are dampening consumer spending, but economists expect the effect on overall growth in the economy to be gradual.

They also say a rebound in energy prices would hurt real income for low-to middle-income earners’ in the world’s second-largest economy, but with the current glut in crude oil, heightened tension in the Middle East are only a remote risk for the country, which relies on imports for nearly all its crude oil needs.

China’s overall consumer prices in May were up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, rising at the fastest pace in 15 months and higher than the 2.5 percent reading in April.

Fresh vegetable and fruit prices have been on an uptrend caused by bad weather, while pork prices have surged as farmers are forced to cull hogs amid a countrywide outbreak of African swine fever.

In May, the price of pork, which accounts for 2 percent of the basket of goods and services used to calculate the consumer price index, shot up 18.2 percent on year, pushing up the CPI by 0.38 percentage point.

Shinichiro Seki, senior economist at Japan Research Institute, warns that there is a cyclical factor behind the increase in pork prices that is likely to haunt Chinese consumers for a while.

He explained that in a “hog cycle”many small famers rush to purchase hogs to raise when pork prices are rising, which creates a supply glut by the time of shipment and prices drop, prompting farmers to leave the market, pushing prices back up. Accordingly, he said pork prices in 2011 shot up 60 percent from the previous year, and a similar pattern occurred in 2016 with a 40 percent rise.

“If pork prices rise 50 percent this year, it would push up the CPI by a full percentage point,” said Seki.

He said pork prices will rise further amid the supply shortage, reducing real incomes and lowering consumer spending. He also noted that inflation well above the government’s target of around 3 percent would limit the scope of monetary easing when the Chinese economy is slowing down.

Both Japanese government officials and private-sector economists expect Beijing to provide more fiscal and monetary stimulus to support growth this year.

Kokichiro Mio, senior economist at NLI Research Institute, believes the impact on GDP growth of higher inflation and job losses in China will be gradual. He noted that China’s core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy items, eased to 1.6 percent in May from 1.7 percent in April.

“Higher inflation is a risk but China faces many risk factors as the trade dispute with the U.S. continues,” Mio said. “The Chinese government has been trying to shore up car sales by reducing regulations and providing fiscal support.”

Mio said the Middle East tension is a risk. “But since the global crude oil market is oversupplied, Chinese consumers are unlikely to feel the pinch unless the price of WTI crude rises to $70 a barrel from the current level of about $50,” he added.

Many economists said the move by some manufacturers to shift U.S.-bound production out of China to Southeast Asian countries may be contributing to a rise in unemployment in China, but they said this was occurring before the trade war because of rising labor costs on the mainland. They noted that many manufacturers are also staying put, eyeing China’s large consumer market.

“The uptick in unemployment from last year will remain gradual,” Mio said. “It’s hard for foreign companies in China to find well developed, large-scale industrial parks with stable electricity supply elsewhere.”

The registered urban unemployment rate in China is stable below 4 percent, but adding migrant workers who are not registered, the survey-based jobless rate is higher around 5 percent.

Despite the escalating war of words between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear power ambitions, U.S. forces are unlikely to strike targets in the country because Iran’s military capabilities have increased over the years, said Sadashi Fukuda, chief senior researcher at the Institute of Developing Economies.

The U.S. has said it is sending an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East in response to what it describes as “hostile behavior” by Iranian forces, a reference to recent attacks on oil tankers just east of the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran has denied U.S. allegations that it is responsible for those attacks. Iran in the past has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, the vital passage linking oil and gas exporting countries in the Persian Gulf with buyers around the world, particularly in Asia.

Asian countries buy a total of about 10 million barrels a day of crude oil from Middle East producers like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, which together export nearly 18 million barrels a day, mostly through the Strait of Hormuz.

“The U.S. and Europe have alternative shipment routes via pipelines from Saudi Arabia, bypassing the Persian Gulf, while Japan relies on the Middle East for 90 percent of its crude imports and most of that goes through the Strait of Hormuz,” said Fukuda, adding that Britain can rely on North Sea oil reserves and Germany on imports from Russia.

“China has diversified its sources for crude oil from the Middle East to Africa and South America, reducing its dependence on oil from the Persian Gulf to 30 to 40 percent of its total of 10 million barrels a day,”

Fukuda said.

“But since its energy consumption is so high, a cut-off in supply from the Gulf, although a remote possibility at this point, would be a blow to the Chinese economy,” he added.