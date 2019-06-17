China industrial output slows to 17-year low in May amid U.S. trade row

China - Statistics

TOKYO, NNA - China’s industrial output growth hit the slowest pace in 17 years in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Friday showed.

Key Points:

-- Industrial output grew 5.0 percent in May from a year earlier, the weakest reading since a 2.7 percent increase in May 2002, following a 5.4 percent expansion in April.

-- Production in 38 out of the 41 industries tracked in the data rose from a year earlier, led by steel, smelting and rolled products, up 11.7 percent, and computers, telecommunications and other electronics equipment up 10.6 percent. Vehicle output fell 4.7 percent.

Takeaway:

-- The slowdown was due to the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute, and downward pressure on output is likely to increase, a Chinese official told reporters.

-- Downside risks to China’s economy are growing. Fixed-asset investment rose 5.6 percent in the January-May period from a year earlier, slowing from a 6.1 percent increase in the first four months of the year. Retail sales climbed 6.4 percent on year in May in real terms, up from a 5.1 percent rise in April, but this was largely because there were more holidays in May, while sales have been trending down.

-- Economists expect Beijing to conduct more fiscal and monetary policy measures to support growth, even at the cost of allowing borrowing while the bad debt problem has not been resolved.