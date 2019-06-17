Japan’s Toppan sets up Thai unit for digital marketing solutions

Thailand - Services

BANGKOK, NNA - Toppan Printing Co. has launched a Thai unit to provide Japanese and local firms in Southeast Asia with marketing solutions through its digital technology.

Wholly owned Toppan (Thailand) Co. is offering sales promotion services with the use of digital signage as well as the internet of things technology to help improve office and factory automation, it said Friday.

The local unit, established with a capital of 6 million baht ($192,200) in Bangkok in April, started fully operating this month with 12 staff members including three Japanese, a spokesman told NNA.

The Thai arm aims to cash in on anticipated demand in various services and industrial sectors for its digital technology expertise accumulated in Japan in line with the government’s digitalization moves in the Southeast Asia’s second largest economy, it said in a statement.

It also plans to undertake digital archiving services for cultural assets and tourism while further collaborating with packaging companies to expand its printing and packaging businesses, targeting 2 billion yen ($18.4 million) in sales in 2021, according to the statement.

The Japanese firm is eyeing Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam as prospective markets in the region with rising demand, the spokesman said. (NNA/Kyodo)