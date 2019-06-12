Japan’s Mos Burger to open 1st restaurant in Philippines

Philippines - Restaurant

Hubert Young speaks in an interview with NNA in Manila on June 10, 2019, about Japanese burger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc.'s first outlet in the Philippines slated for 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)

By Darlene Basingan

MANILA, June 12 Kyodo - Japanese burger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will open its first Philippines outlet by the end of March 2020, in partnership with a local dining chain.

The company and the Philippines’ Tokyo Coffee Holdings Co. will jointly establish Mos Burger Philippines Inc. this year, targeting 50 stores by the end of the 2027 business year, Hubert Young, president of Tokyo Coffee, told NNA in an interview Monday.

Tokyo Coffee, a business arm of the Young clan of Cebu Island, operates restaurants featuring Japanese foods in the Philippines. The family runs major Philippine feed and flour maker General Milling Corp.

Tokyo Coffee will own 65 percent of the joint venture and Mos Food 35 percent. The two companies aim to cash in on the growing middle class in the Philippines’ consumption-driven economy.

Mos Food’s entry into the Southeast Asian country is its first foray into a foreign market for seven years, following South Korea in 2012, it said.

“They feel that the opportunity to enter and propagate a Japanese burger chain is timely for the Philippines,” Young said.

Foreign fast-food chain giants such as McDonald’s Corp. and Burger King Corp. have been struggling in recent years to compete with local rival Jollibee.

“I don’t think we would want to...compete with any of them” as Mos Burger is different from them because it uses a “cook-to-order” method and offers “healthy, fresh” food, Young said.

It operates 1,308 stores at home and 375 outlets in eight foreign markets as of the end of last month, according to its website. (NNA/Kyodo)