Taiwan May exports post 7th straight drop on global uncertainty

Taiwan - Trade

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese exports marked a seventh straight month of year-on-year declines in May, hit by slowing global demand amid the U.S.-China trade dispute, data from the Ministry of Finance released Monday showed.

Key points:

-- Exports dipped 4.8 percent from a year earlier in May, weaker than the consensus economist forecast of a 4.5 percent drop. The decrease was led by lower shipments of base metals and products (-20.1 percent), chemicals (-19.3 percent) and plastics and products (-14.0 percent). In contrast, information and communication technology saw a 22.9 percent increase.

-- The contraction in exports extended from -3.3 percent in April and -4.5 percent in March, but was smaller than the recent bottom of -8.8 percent posted in February.

-- Imports slipped 5.9 percent on year, reversing a 2.6 percent increase in April, much weaker than the consensus forecast of 1.25 percent growth. Businesses were cautious about building up inventories amid slow demand and material prices were lower.

-- In the first five months of the year, exports fell 4.2 percent from a year earlier while imports dropped 1.2 percent

-- In May, the trade surplus came to 139.1 billion New Taiwan dollars ($4.4 billion), up 5.8 percent from a year earlier, rebounding from a 31.5 percent slump in April. The surplus for the first five months of this year was NT$496.7 billion, down 16.9 percent from a year earlier.

-- Exports to the United States rose 8.6 percent and those to Japan grew 1.4 percent, thanks to solid demand for information and communication technology as well as audio-visual products. In the January-May period, shipments to the U.S. and Japan both increased a record 17.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

-- Exports to other major markets registered year-on-year declines: China and Hong Kong combined (-6.9 percent), Southeast Asia (-8.0 percent) and Europe (-11.2 percent).

Takeaway:

-- Taiwan’s exports are expected to remain weak due to an extended life cycle of high-end smartphones and slower global demand caused partly by the U.S.-China trade row.

-- Potential business opportunities in areas such as fifth generation communications technology, automobile electronics, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and high-performance computing are likely to somewhat offset the drag from the export slowdown on domestic growth.