LG to release budget phone with triple-lens camera in India

India - Telecom

SEOUL, AJU - LG Electronics will release a budget smartphone model with a triple-lens rear camera in India this month to target consumers who want affordable smartphones with decent features.

LG Electronics has hinted at the release of its “W” budget smartphone through a special page on Amazon India and a dedicated teaser webpage which have opened earlier this month. Industry officials speculated W is expected to house a 12-nano octa-core processor created by Taiwan’s MediaTek or Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon 439”.

LG’s W smartphone will also feature a triple-lens rear camera, which is normally installed in flagship smartphones, industry officials said, adding the price will be under 15,000 rupees ($216). In India, a fast-growing smartphone market, Chinese electronics company Xiaomi is the most popular smartphone brand, followed by Samsung.