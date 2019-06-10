Japan firm opens logistics center in southern Vietnam

Vietnam - Transport

Shirogane Transport Co.'s logistics center in Vietnam's Ba Ria Vung Tau. (Photo courtesy of Shirogane Transport)

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Shirogane Transport Co. of Japan has opened a logistics center in southern Vietnam to meet local transport demand.

The company has invested around 1 billion yen ($9.2 million) to build a warehouse with a total floor space of some 6,300 square meters in an industrial park near Cai Mep Thi Vai port in Ba Ria Vung Tau Province, about 40 kilometers southeast of Ho Chi Minh City.

Partnering with Thanh Binh Phu My, a local property and industrial park developer, Shirogane has established a joint venture, Vina-Japan Shirogane Logistics Co., to run the facility for forwarding and warehousing services in the Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park.

Cai Mep Thi Vai port, which became operational in 2009 with Japanese aid, is one of Vietnam’s largest international ports with a depth of 14 meters, deep enough for large freighters to make port calls.

Currently, logistics firms tend to use shallow river ports near Ho Chi Minh City to receive cargos via barge transport after transshipment at Cai Mep Thi Vai port, but shippers have faced traffic congestions, according to a report of the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Over 60 Japanese logistics firms are based in Ho Chi Minh City, but Shirogane chose the industrial park to capture potential local forwarding demand, Tatsuya Ito, general director of the joint venture, said at an opening event on Friday.

The joint venture plans to develop the logistics center in up to three phases on a 22,500-square-meter tract of land in the industrial park, Ito said, adding it is considering undertaking cargo inspections and packaging in the future. (NNA/Kyodo)