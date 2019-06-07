Restaurant chain Zensho buys Malaysia’s Chicken Rice Shop operator

Malaysia - Restaurant

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese restaurant chain operator Zensho Holdings Co. has bought a full stake in Malaysia’s Chicken Rice Shop operator TCRS Restaurants Sdn. Bhd. to further expand its business in Southeast Asia.

The company said Monday it has taken over TCRS via its Malaysian unit, but a Zensho spokesman declined Friday to comment on the value of the deal.

TCRS runs about 100 outlets for one of the most popular local halal dishes, the largest among rivals in the Muslim-dominated country, according to Zensho’s statement.

“We want to expand our operations in Malaysia and other countries so we bought the halal food restaurant chain,” the spokesman said.

The Tokyo-based firm runs 15 Sukiya beef-topped rice bowl restaurants in Malaysia, with halal certification won from Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia, a local Islamic body. (NNA/Kyodo)