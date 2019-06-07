Toyota releases Glanza hatchback in India made by Suzuki unit under global partnership

India - Auto

Toyota launches the Glanza hatchback, built by its global partner Suzuki, for the Indian market in New Delhi on Thursday.

NEW DELHI, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp., the world’s third-largest automaker by sales, released the Glanza hatchback in India on Thursday, targeting millennials in the rapidly growing market.

The Glanza is a Toyota-badged version of the Baleno made by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., a unit of leading Japanese mini-vehicle manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corp.

As part of their alliance signed in 2017, Toyota and Suzuki agreed to tie up in various projects globally, including Suzuki supplying its small vehicles to Toyota in India under an original equipment manufacturer’s contract.

The two models share the same platform, engine and gearbox. The main exterior difference is the Glanza has a sporty front grill and the Toyota badge.

Toyota did not disclose any sales targets for the Glanza, but it will sell the model in two variants, with a minimum price tag of 721,900 rupees ($10,400).

Kimikazu Yoshimura, managing director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd., told NNA on Thursday that with the launch of Glanza, the company can expand its user base, without elaborating further.

The Glanza is equipped with Xenon headlamps, keyless entry and stop/start button, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and reverse parking camera. Safety features include dual airbags, anti-lock braking and speed warning systems, and rear parking sensors.