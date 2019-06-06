Japanese trader Meg launches specialty online store in Taiwan

Taiwan - Commerce

Katsuyoshi Hayashi, president of Japanese food trader Meg Inc., meets the press at a launch event for online Foods Japan Specialty Store in Taipei on June 5, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)

TAIPEI, NNA - After having co-sponsored more than 40 trade fairs in Taiwan in the last seven years, Japanese food trader Meg Inc. is launching an online store for Japanese delicacies and specialties for Taiwanese consumers.

Meg said at a launch event in Taipei on Wednesday its online Foods Japan Speciality Store will start accepting pre-orders for selected seasonable products such as rice and fruits on June 26 for delivery from July.

The Tokyo-based firm is teaming up with its longtime food wholesaler partner 2 In Co. in Kaohsiung for local logistics while partnering with local governments and agricultural producers associations in Japan for product sourcing.

Meg President Katsuyoshi Hayashi said his company is targeting to gain 20,000 members and 6 million New Taiwan dollars ($191,000) in sales in the first year of online operations.

The firm plans to line up about 100 items including ramen noodles from Kyoto and other Japanese cities, plum wine from Wakayama Prefecture and rice from Hokkaido.

“Advance purchase booking helps us offer fresh agricultural products at reasonable prices,” Hayashi said.

The company said it is considering launching similar online shops in Hong Kong and Singapore in a few years. (NNA/Kyodo)