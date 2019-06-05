Online English school RareJob to buy stake in Thailand’s Globish to tap SE Asian market

Thailand - Services

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese online English school operator RareJob Inc. is buying a stake in Globish Academia (Thailand) Co. as part of its global partnership expansion plan.

The share acquisition will take place this week, a RareJob spokeswoman told NNA on Wednesday. She declined to comment on the transaction value and percentage of shares.

The Tokyo-based firm said in a statement on Monday that online English tutorial services are showing signs of growth, particularly in Southeast Asia.

The investment is part of a capital injection into the Thai online English tutorial service operator, along with local venture fund N-Vest Venture Co. and BonAngels Venture Partners Inc. of South Korea.

RareJob sees Globish as competitive since it offers lessons around-the-clock.

The Japanese company’s users have topped 700,000 individuals and corporate clients total more than 2,200 firms, according to the statement.