Taiwan - Health

Online retailer Rakuten’s biotech offices in Taiwan, Amsterdam to speed up anti-cancer drug development

TOKYO, NNA - Rakuten Medical Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology unit of Japanese online retail giant Rakuten Inc., has set up offices in Taipei and Amsterdam to expedite its development of new drugs.

The company said in a statement Friday that the Amsterdam office will serve as Rakuten Medical’s European headquarters, while its office in Germany, which opened in 2016, will continue to be the development and manufacturing base for proprietary products.

The new entity in Taipei is the second in Asia supporting future commercial launches in the region.

“Rakuten Medical is poised to become a fully integrated biotechnology company, and we are gearing up to build and commercialize a strong pipeline of anti-cancer therapies based on our proprietary photoimmunotherapy platform,” said Hiroshi Mikitani, chairman and CEO of Rakuten and Rakuten Medical.

The new offices will support the move to Phase 3 clinical trials of the therapies and speed up other research.

Photoimmunotherapy is an investigational cancer treatment comprised of a drug and device combination using an antibody-photoabsorber conjugate that binds to cancer cells.

Rakuten Medical is a privately funded company with offices in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Germany and the Netherlands.

to TOP page

NNA Asia headlines

  • Tokio Marine, Insurance Australia Group to merge Thai units in 2020
  • Japanese dining chain Pepper Food Service to open franchise steak restaurant in Taipei
  • Train electrical parts maker Toyo Denki Seizo sets up Thai sales and services firm to expand business in SE Asia
  • Trader Mitsui to buy 49% stake in Indian solar power system provider Marvel Solren of Mahindra Group
  • Electric appliance maker Iris Ohyama to build plant in Tianjin to meet growing online demand in China
more headlines...

From Kyodo News+

more articles...

From Aju Business Daily

more articles...

NNA VIDEO

more videos...