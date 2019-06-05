JOGMEC finds copper, zinc mineralized belt in Cambodia

Cambodia - Materials

PHNOM PENH, NNA - The government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. has found a mineralized belt of copper and zinc in Cambodia, and plans to step up further exploration with a Japanese partner to extract the minerals.

The organization known as JOGMEC said Tuesday it has teamed up with Nittetsu Mining Co. for a joint survey on the belt in the northeastern province of Stung Treng. The Cambodian government gave the exploration rights in late April to Nittetsu Mining (Cambodia) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Japanese firm.

Having signed a memorandum of understanding on the geological survey with Cambodia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, JOGMEC conducted a study to narrow down potential areas for mineral exploration and found the belt last year, it said in a statement.

JOGMEC said it referred Nittetsu Mining to the Cambodian government as a potential extractor last November.

The exploration site is located about 260 kilometers north of capital Phnom Penh, according to the statement. (NNA/Kyodo)