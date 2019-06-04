Hitachi to supply 106 elevators for office towers in India

India - Manufacturing

Hitachi will supply elevators for office buildings in Hyderabad, southern India (photo courtesy of Hitachi Building Systems).

TOKYO, NNA - Hitachi Building Systems Co., and Hitachi Lift India Pvt., have won an order to supply 106 elevators for office towers in Hyderabad, southern India.

A spokesman for Hitachi Ltd., the parent of the two firms, told NNA on Tuesday the order was worth more than 100 million rupees ($1.4 million).

In an announcement on Monday, Hitachi said it was the largest order for elevators in India for the group.

The order is from Indian property developer Phoenix group for two of its office buildings in the financial district of Hyderabad.

Hitachi Building and its Indian unit will deliver 34 elevators for the “Phoenix Aquila20190604_0002.jpg building due to be completed in December, and 72 more for the “Phoenix Spaces 28520190604_0002.jpg office block due for completion in February 2020, according to a Hitachi release.

Hitachi said that the elevators will be managed by an advanced system that can predict the behavior of users and allocate the most effective elevators.

Local unit Hitachi Lift was established in 2008 and has delivered elevators for condominium buildings, hotels and office towers in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad among other cities, according to the release.