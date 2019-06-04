Samsung forges partnership with AMD to develop graphics products for mobile devices

South Korea - Telecom

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics forged a strategic partnership with AMD to license the American semiconductor company’s graphics IP (intellectual property) for the development of new graphics technologies and solutions for mobile devices including smartphones. Samsung will pay AMD technology license fees and royalties.

IP is a category of property that includes intangible creations of the human intellect such as artistic works, inventions designs, industrial property rights and copyright. Samsung will utilize the graphics IP of AMD, known for its “Radeon” graphics chipsets, to develop devices with innovative graphics capabilities.

Samsung said in a statement on Monday that the company has signed a multi-year license deal with AMD to license AMD’s low-power, high-performance mobile graphics IP. The South Korean tech giant said that it will focus on integrating AMD’s graphics IP into the company’s mobile devices including smartphones.

“As we prepare for disruptive changes in technology and discover new opportunities, our partnership with AMD will allow us to bring groundbreaking graphics products and solutions to market for tomorrow’s mobile applications,” Samsung’s S.LSI business division president Kang In-yup said.

AMD’s graphics IP is likely to boost the artificial intelligence (AI) computing ability of Samsung’s mobile devices and internet of things (IoT) devices as graphics chipsets are widely used in the processing of AI. Because graphics chipsets are designed to carry out countless computing tasks simultaneously, they are ideal for AI work.

NVIDIA, an American chipmaker which rivals AMD, currently focuses on utilizing its commercial graphics chipset and related technologies in AI computing. Samsung also ventured into the global AI market by introducing “Bixby”, a personal AI assistant, in 2017. Samsung has promised to connect home appliances and smart devices together using Bixby so that users can enjoy the full support of the smart assistant.

The global AI chipset market will reach $59.26 billion by 2025, according to global market research company MarketsandMarkets.