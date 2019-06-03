China - Auto

Meidensha to start producing EV motors in China’s Hangzhou in 2021

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese electrical equipment maker and engineering firm Meidensha Corp. will start producing electric vehicle motors in China in 2021, anticipating growing local demand for emission-free cars.

Meiden Hangzhou Drive Systems Co., a wholly owned unit, plans to make 170,000 motors for electric cars per year, a spokeswoman told NNA on Friday.

The Chinese subsidiary is the Japanese firm’s first overseas production base for EV motors, she said.

The local arm in the eastern coastal city of Hangzhou will start the construction of a plant in November for scheduled completion in July 2020 with the operation planned to start in March 2021.

It will also produce motors and inverters for plug-in hybrid cars in future, in addition to those for EVs, she said.

The Tokyo-based firm will inject 4.1 billion yen ($37.9 million) into the Hangzhou unit with an initial capital outlay of 150 million yen to build the plant, it said in a statement. (NNA/Kyodo

to TOP page

NNA Asia headlines

  • Taiwan plans to sue trader Sumitomo and train maker Nippon Sharyo over 2018 fatal derailment: press reports
  • Japan govt: Singapore lifts import ban on Japanese poultry imposed due to bird flu outbreak
  • Sumitomo Forestry to develop houses and town homes near Bangkok with local firm Property Perfect
  • Catalog gift seller Ringbell and Itochu Logistics set up HK unit to deliver Japanese food in Asia
  • Mitsubishi Corp. raises stake in India's TVS Automobile Solutions from 3% to 25%, targeting retail market
  • Hitachi to supply 106 elevators for office tower in Hyderabad built by Indian developer Phoenix Group
more headlines...

From Kyodo News+

more articles...

From Aju Business Daily

more articles...

NNA VIDEO

more videos...