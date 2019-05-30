U.S. business lobby in Taiwan calls for bi-lateral trade deal

Taiwan - Trade

American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei Chairman Leo Seewald (right) presents the business lobby’s annual white paper on the island released Wednesday.

TAIPEI, NNA – The American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei is urging the Taiwanese government to seek a free trade agreement with the United States.

Washington has no formal ties with Taipei, and is locked in a trade dispute with Beijing, which considers Taiwan a wayward province, to be reclaimed by force if necessary.

In its annual white paper on Taiwan released Wednesday, the chamber also said Taipei should commit to international standards and practices, spur innovation as the source of the island’s competitiveness and raise government efficiency.

Chamber Chairman Leo Seewald warned against a policy-making vacuum during the presidential election period until next January.

“Taiwan should discard the habit of ‘election paralysis’ as the momentum of development must continue, because it’s going be too long if we wait for another president,” he told a news conference on Wednesday.

The white paper pointed to risks for Taiwan, including a shortage of resources such as electricity and water, and the aging population.

However, Taiwan has seen positive developments over the past year including labor regulation reform, the report said.