Daiwa Logistics opens Ho Chi Minh City office to meet Japanese delivery needs in SE Asia

Vietnam - Transport

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Daiwa Logistics Co. has opened its first overseas representative office in Ho Chi Minh City to better serve specific transportation needs of mainly Japanese customers in Southeast Asia.

Daiwa Logistics, a unit of Japanese developer Daiwa House Industry Co., said in a statement Wednesday that it will initially focus on market research, but aims to open a local subsidiary somewhere in the region if feasibility studies show substantial growth in physical distribution.

The latest move is part of Daiwa’s strategy to seek expansion outside of Japan, the company said. It didn’t disclose a sales target for its overseas business.

A Daiwa Logistics spokeswoman in Tokyo, who declined to be named, said Thursday that the decision to open an office in Vietnam was intended to address an ongoing trend among its Japanese clients to move some of their production capacity from China to Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries.

“We will continue examining various options as to where we will set up our subsidiary,” she said.