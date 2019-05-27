Thailand’s April car sales post solid gain on new models

Thailand - Auto

BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s new vehicle sales maintained a solid increase in April, thanks to the effect of an annual motor show held in the capital through early April, where new models were introduced.

Toyota Motor Thailand Co., the local unit of Japan’s largest automaker Toyota Motor Corp., released the latest industry data on Friday.

Key points:

-- New vehicle sales rose 8.7 percent from a year earlier to 86,076 units in April, marking the 28th straight month of year-on-year increases after rising 8.5 percent in March.

-- Sales of new passenger cars increased 16.9 percent to 34,931 units, the fourth straight month of y/y rises, while those of new commercial vehicles increased 3.7 percent to 51,145 units, marking the 22nd gain in a row.

-- Toyota Motor had the largest market share of 15.9 percent.

-- In the January-April period, new vehicle sales increased 10.5 percent to 349,625 units. This was lower than the 14-percent growth seen a year earlier. Sales of passenger cars rose 14.6 percent to 137,551 units, while those of commercial vehicles increased 8.0 percent to 212,074 units.

Takeaway:

-- Toyota Motor Thailand said in a statement that it expected vehicle sales to continue growing in May thanks to solid consumer spending and tourism, and despite the dampening effect of the U.S.-China trade dispute on global growth.