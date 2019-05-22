Myanmar - Transport

Japan’s Suzue expanding Yangon warehouse fivefold

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese logistics firm Suzue Corp. is increasing the size of its warehouse in Yangon by five times to meet growing transport demand in Southeast Asia’s emerging economy.

KMA-Suzue Logistics Myanmar Ltd., its joint venture with local container shipping firm KMA Shipping Co., will ramp up a total floor space of its container freight station to about 8,200 square meters by April 2020 from the current 1,560 square meters., the Japanese company said.

The warehouse, opened in January 2018, is located in Yangon’s Dagon Seikkan Township, about 15 kilometers from both Yangon and Thilawa ports, through which manufacturers in Yangon and surrounding areas export products.

The local unit aims to capture logistics and transshipment demand from Japanese companies in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone as well as local companies in the areas. (NNA/Kyodo)

