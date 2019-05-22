Vietnam - Food

Watami opening Japanese food restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City

Casual diner chain Watami Co. will open a Japanese food restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City in June with local property developer SonKim Group.

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Casual diner chain Watami Co. will open a Japanese food restaurant here in June in a joint venture with local property developer SonKim Group.

Watami said Tuesday that it had set up SonKim Watami Co. with paid-in capital of 28 billion Vietnamese dong ($1.2 million).

SonKim Group’s food and beverage unit SonKim F&B Co. holds an 85 percent stake, while Watami International Co., a Hong Kong-based unit of the Japanese firm, holds the remaining 15 percent.

The restaurant “Kyo Watami” will open in a high-end condominium building in Ho Chi Minh City and serve grilled food, sushi and tempura.

The partners plan to open more than 30 restaurants over the next 10 years in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Danang.

Watami currently has 48 restaurants outside Japan, in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Taiwan, Shanghai, Singapore, Guangzhou, the Philippines, South Korea and Cambodia.

Watami and SonKim will also build a food processing plant at the Cat Lai Industrial Zone in Ho Chi Minh City, according to the Saigon Times.

The new plant will be equally owned and export products to Watami restaurants in Japan, as well as supplying the “Kyo Watami” restaurant chain and GS25 convenience stores, which is a SonKim joint venture with South Korean GS Group, the paper said.

A Watami spokesman in Tokyo said the company could not discuss details of its business plan but added, “We see strong potential for growth in the Vietnam market.”

to TOP page

NNA Asia headlines

  • AmCham survey:  75% of U.S. firms in China see drag from higher tariffs, 40% consider moving factories out
  • Panasonic, Japanese mobile carriers suspend dealings with China’s Huawei, following U.S. ban: press reports
  • Japanese telecom KDDI and trading house Sumitomo jointly enter Myanmar mobile gaming market
  • Toyobo taking over rival Teijin’s polyester film units for auto electric parts in Japan and Indonesia for 10 billion yen ($91 million)
  • Nissan picks Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to supply chargers for its Leaf electric car in Thailand
  • Textile dye maker Komatsu Matere of Japan to open high-end and functional fabric plant in China’s Haian City in 2021
more headlines...

From Kyodo News+

more articles...

From Aju Business Daily

more articles...

NNA VIDEO

more videos...