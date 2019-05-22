Human Holdings to open Japanese language school in Philippines

Philippines - Education

Human Holdings Co. signs an agreement on March 23, 2019, to set up a Japanese language school in Manila in July with Magsaysay People Resources Corp., a leading human resource firm in the Philippines. (Photo courtesy of Human Holdings) (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(NNA/Kyodo)

MANILA, NNA - Japanese management services company Human Holdings Co. is expanding its language education business to the Philippines with the aim of helping those who hope to work in Japan, which is easing immigration rules to alleviate labor shortages.

The company said it will set up Magsaysay Human Language Institute Co. in Manila in July with Magsaysay People Resources Corp., a leading human resources firm in the Philippines.

Magsaysay will own 60 percent of the company while Human Holdings will hold 10 percent and its subsidiary Human Academy Co. 30 percent.

The school will offer Japanese-language courses in classrooms and online. Lecturers are mostly from Japan but some locals will also teach. It targets enrolling 1,000 students.

The school will help those who wish to go to Japan with “custom-made” programs for various fields focusing on specific industries, according to Human Holdings.

“Students at the Magsaysay Human Language Institute will acquire necessary communication skills for each relevant industry in Japan,” Human Holdings said in a statement Monday.

Since 2017, Human Holdings has been teaching Japanese to students in Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand to help them get trainee jobs in Japan.

Human Holdings and its local partner also plan to make a Japanese language education curriculum for colleges and universities in the Philippines by 2021, with the aim of sending highly skilled Filipinos to Japan, mainly in the information technology field.

Japan is bringing in more foreign workers under its new immigration policy to address labor shortages and the Philippines, with its relatively young workforce, is expected to be one of the main suppliers. (NNA/Kyodo)