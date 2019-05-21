Trump grants U.S. firms temporary reprieve from ban on business with Huawei: press

China - Trade

TOKYO, NNA - Washington has issued a license allowing U.S. companies to keep doing business with Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co. for the next three months, to limit the impact from the trade ban, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday Tokyo time.

The newspaper cited the Trump administration as saying it will “allow deals necessary to maintain and support existing and currently fully operational networks and equipment, including software updates and patches as well as those contracts necessary to provide service and support, including software updates or patches to existing Huawei handsets.”

On Monday, Alphabet Inc’s Google began to limit the software services it provides to Huawei after a White House order last week restricted the Chinese company’s access to American technology, according to press reports.

Huawei’s smartphones run on Google software, and its applications come pre-installed on the products Huawei sells worldwide, the New York Times said.

A post from the Android Twitter account on Sunday said, “For Huawei users’ questions regarding our steps to comply w/ the recent US government actions: We assure you while we are complying with all US gov’t requirements, services like Google Play & security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device.”