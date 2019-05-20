Google suspends Android access for Huawei after U.S. blacklisting: Reuters

China - Trade

TOKYO, NNA - Alphabet Inc’s Google has blocked Huawei Technologies Co. from receiving updates to its Android operating system, after Washington placed the Chinese technology company on a trade blacklist, according to a report by Reuters news agency.

Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing, Reuters reported Monday Tokyo time, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Commerce Department last week placed Huawei and 68 affiliates in China and overseas on its Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List, effectively blocking the Chinese telecom giant from accessing American technologies.

A sale or transfer of American technology to a company on the list requires a license issued by the U.S. government and there is a chance for denial of issuing such a license if the sale is deemed to hurt U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.

President Donald Trump also signed last week an executive order barring American companies from installing foreign-made telecom equipment deemed a national security threat in an apparent bid to ban Huawei from U.S. networks.

The simmering trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies over opening up each other’s markets has led to slower global growth.

Huawei said a statement that “this decision ... will do significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business, affect tens of thousands of American jobs, and disrupt the current collaboration and mutual trust that exist on the global supply chain.”

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi also told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephone conversation on Saturday that Washington should not go “too far” in the trade dispute, according to press reports. China was still willing to resolve differences through negotiations on an equal footing, Wang was cited as saying.

Chinese telecoms-gear manufacturer ZTE Corp.’s business was hit after the Commerce Department added it to the Entity List in March 2016 on allegations that the Chinese company organized an elaborate scheme to hide its re-export of U.S. items to sanctioned countries.