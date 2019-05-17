Fuji Xerox teams up with 2 Myanmar firms to boost sales

Myanmar - Equipment

YANGON, NNA - Fuji Xerox Co. has partnered with two Myanmar agents to expand sales of printers and multifunction copy machines as well as provide consulting and solutions in the Southeast Asian country.

The Japanese company said Thursday it has agreed on the local distribution of its products and services with Dagon Win Win Co., a firm under diversified business group Dagon Group of Companies, and Direct Channel Distribution Co., under major information and communication technology group KMD.

Dagon Win Win, a trader in a wide range of products, has 12 branches across the country, covering about 15,000 retailers.

Direct Channel, a trader in ICT products of KMD, has so far sold Fuji Xerox printers. Under the new partnership, it will deal in Fuji Xerox’s printer, copier, and fax multifunction machines and other products through its sales network.

Fuji Xerox, a subsidiary of Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp., established a branch in Myanmar in 2013, the first Japanese office equipment maker to do so, marketing products through local agents. (NNA/Kyodo)