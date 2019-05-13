Toyota starts making hybrid vehicle batteries in Thailand

Thailand - Auto

Toyota begins producing hybrid vehicle batteries at its Gateway plant in Chachoengsao Province, east of Bangkok. Photo: Toyota Motor (Thailand) Co.

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s largest automaker Toyota Motor Corp. is making hybrid vehicle batteries in Thailand for local use, the company’s first such production in Southeast Asia.

Toyota Motor (Thailand) Co. said last week that it had begun producing nickel metal hydride batteries on May 2 at its Gateway plant in Chachoengsao Province, east of the capital, where the company has a car assembly plant.

In 2017, the Thailand Board of Investment approved Toyota’s plan to invest about 20 billion baht ($631 million) in the plant, which can make up to 70,000 battery units annually for hybrids and electric vehicles.

Thailand aims to become a production hub for environmentally friendly vehicles, the board said in a statement.

Hybrid vehicle batteries are installed in the C-HR sport-utility vehicle and the Camry sedan, and will be used in a variety of other models to be introduced both locally and internationally, according to the company statement.

The number of registered fuel-efficient vehicles in Thailand stood at over 130,000 at the end of April, excluding motorcycles and scooters, according to Thai government data.

Toyota sold 315,113 vehicles in Thailand last year, up 31.2 percent from a year earlier, with a market share of 30.3 percent.