Japan - Manufacturing

Mitsui E&S withdrawing from thermal power civil engineering after Indonesian losses

TOKYO, NNA - Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., a leading shipbuilding and engineering firm, will stop accepting new orders for thermal power plant civil engineering, eventually withdrawing from that sector under its latest restructuring plan.

The decision came after the company reported a record net loss of 69.5 billion yen ($633.2 million) for the year to March 2019 emanating from its engineering division.

The division incurred losses associated with undersea pipes it installed to handle drainage at an Indonesian thermal power plant. The pipes were found to be too weak.

“We found it necessary to withdraw from unprofitable operations and nurture growth areas,” the company said in a statement Friday.

It said it would focus on engineering for chemical plants and renewable energy.

Mitsui also said it would scale down its commercial shipbuilding operations to focus more on energy and large steel structure engineering.

It said it would consider selling assets and reducing fixed costs. A company official said there was no plan to reduce the workforce.

to TOP page

NNA Asia headlines

  • IMF: South Korean growth to slide to 2.6% in 2019 from 2.7% in 2018 on global slowdown
  • Hong Kong govt sees 'very negative' trade and growth impact of escalating U.S.-China trade row
  • China April new vehicle sales plunge 14.6% to 1.98 million units, 10th straight month of y/y drop
  • Japanese utility JERA and Taiwan refiner CPC to jointly import 1.6 million tons of Mozambique LNG annually for 17 years
  • Japanese confectioner Morinaga sets up sales unit in Thailand, targeting Hong Kong, SE Asia and Oceania
  • Shiseido offers cosmetics consulting in Singapore for covering scars and cancer treatment side-effects
  • Kao opens fatty acid factory in Indonesia's Sumatra for export to its shampoo and detergent plants
more headlines...

From Kyodo News+

more articles...

From Aju Business Daily

more articles...

NNA VIDEO

more videos...