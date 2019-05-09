Messaging app provider Line to invest $100 million in Taiwan

Taiwan - Tech

TAIPEI, NNA - Messaging app provider Line Corp. plans to invest $100 million in Taiwan over the next three years, branching out into fintech, artificial intelligence and e-commerce.

The Tokyo-based company will invest in startups, take advantage of services in fintech and digital content and recruit more local talent, co-CEO Shin Jungho told news media in Taipei on Wednesday.

“Taiwan presents as a great environment for investment as it has many talents and people embrace new technologies,” Shin was quoted as saying.

For its user-generated sticker service Line Creators Market, the company has posted over 2 billion New Taiwan dollars ($64.6 million) in cumulative sales since its launch in 2014.

Line Pay, its electronic payment service launched in the same year, had over 6 million users as of May 1. The digital payment is available at more than 120,000 outlets across Taiwan, the company said in a statement.

Line Financial Asia Corp. is investing NT$4.82 billion in Line Financial Taiwan Ltd., to launch Line Bank, an online retail banking service.

In Asia, the messaging app has become popular, particularly in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Line posted a net loss of 10.7 billion yen ($97.4 million) in the first three months of this year after incurring a net loss of 5.8 billion yen in the whole of 2018. The losses were attributable to investing in strategic business areas, Shin has said in an interview with local media.

South Korea’s biggest online search engine Naver Corp. owns more than 70 percent of Line Corp.