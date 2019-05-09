Japanese convenience store Ministop franchises China’s Dalian Anywide

China - Retail

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese convenience store chain Ministop Co. has given a franchise to China’s state-owned Dalian Anywide Group Co. to operate in the northeastern port city of Dalian.

Ministop said Wednesday it had signed an agreement last month with a wholly owned retail subsidiary of the Chinese group, which runs retail, services, property and infrastructure businesses in Liaoning Province.

The retail unit has 138 stores and has been interested in operating Japanese brand convenience stores, a Ministop spokeswoman said. Ministop will send two officials to the Chinese retailer to provide expertise in store operations, she said.

Ministop, part of retail giant Aeon Group, is Japan’s fourth largest convenience store chain after 7-Eleven, FamilyMart and Lawson.

Ministop had 2,185 stores at home and 3,263 abroad at the end of March, including 2,557 in South Korea, 512 in the Philippines and 116 in Vietnam, according to its website. The remaining 78 overseas stores are located in Qingdao in the eastern coastal province of Shandong, the spokeswoman said.