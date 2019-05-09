Philippines - Policy

Philippine central bank cuts key lending rate to 4.5% from 4.75% on tamed inflation

MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank on Thursday trimmed its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent from 4.75 percent on signs that inflation is under control.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas raised the benchmark rate by a total of 175 basis points last year to 4.75 percent to tame inflation that had spiked to a 10-year high. Consumer prices have since calmed and the year-on-year rise in overall inflation eased to 3 percent in April, the lowest in 16 months.

The rate cut was expected by some market participants.

After a one-day policy meeting, the bank also said it maintained the reserve requirement ratio – the amount of cash lenders must hold as backup – at 18 percent, the highest in Asia.

Earlier on Thursday, the government reported that the Philippine economy grew at the slowest pace in four years in the January-March quarter, as the delay in budget approval dented some program and infrastructure spending and exports lost steam amid the global slowdown.

to TOP page

NNA Asia headlines

  • U.S. hikes tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10% to 25%: Kyodo
  • U.S. to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10% to 25% on Friday
  • Panasonic teams up with China's GS-Solar in photovoltaic production with R&D joint venture in Osaka
  • Aeon opens hypermarket in Yangon, adding to 14 supermarkets in Myanmar
  • Japan's Earth Corp. forms sales unit in Malaysia to market insecticides and air fresheners
more headlines...

From Kyodo News+

more articles...

From Aju Business Daily

more articles...

NNA VIDEO

more videos...