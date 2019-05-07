Suzuki Motor to sell new Ertiga MPV in Myanmar

Myanmar - Auto

YANGON, NNA - The local unit of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. will start selling the latest model of the seven-seater Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle in Myanmar in July, to help maintain its leading position in a fast-growing market.

By building a stronghold in a relatively new market where competition is still limited, the Japanese carmaker aims to replicate its success in the Indian market.

Suzuki Motor will increase investment in Myanmar to produce more cars, president Toshihiro Suzuki told reporters in the Thilawa special economic zone, near the commercial capital Yangon.

Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co. opened its second assembly plant in the zone last year. It began local production in the suburbs of Yangon in 2013.

Myanmar’s annual new vehicle demand has potential to grow to 1 million units, Suzuki the president said, without giving a specific timeframe. In 2018, new car sales totaled 17,500 units.

Myanmar is the third country to produce the Ertiga, after India and Indonesia.

Suzuki Motor currently has a nearly 60-percent share of Myanmar’s new vehicle sales. The company wants to sell 400 to 500 units of the new model monthly, Suzuki said.