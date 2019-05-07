Thai king grants audience for public, foreign diplomats

Thailand - Society

BANGKOK, Kyodo - Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Monday granted audience for members of the public and foreign diplomats, wrapping up the final day of coronation ceremonies that started Saturday.

The public audience, in which the king was accompanied by Queen Suthida, took place at Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall at the Grand Palace where his parents -- King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit -- appeared in May 1950 for the late king’s coronation.

Many thousands of people, wearing yellow shirts, gathered amid scorching temperatures in front of the hall, where the king, the queen and other royal family members came out to greet them.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha read out a congratulatory message on behalf of the Thai people. He said all Thais will follow the king’s royal commands for prosperity and stability of the country, and will remain loyal to the monarchy.

The king later thanked the crowd for gathering together to wish him well. “May this unison be the propitious sign that all sides will join hands performing duties for the prosperity of our country,” he said.

The well-wishing ceremonies were also held across the country as well as at Thai diplomatic missions abroad.

The monarch later Monday granted audience for foreign diplomats in Thailand at Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall.

The king, the only son of King Bhumibol who died in October 2016 after seven decades on the throne, vowed Saturday to “reign with righteousness for the benefit of the people.”

On Sunday, he appeared in public for a royal procession. (Kyodo)