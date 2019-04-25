SoftBank mulls investing up to $3 billion for stake in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm: reports

India - Telecom

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s SoftBank Corp. is considering investing up to $3 billion in India’s fastest-growing telecom firm, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., as business magnate Mukesh Ambani looks to sell a stake, according to news reports.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund is undertaking due diligence to buy a stake in Jio Infocomm, which launched 4G technology in September 2016, the reports said.

The reports quoted JPMorgan as saying in a research note that SoftBank had long been seen as a potential investor in the Indian company.