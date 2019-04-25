Thailand March new vehicle sales hit 3-month high helped by motor show

Thailand - Auto

BANGKOK, NNA – New vehicle sales in Thailand climbed to the highest level in three months in March, thanks to sales promotions before and during the annual Bangkok International Motor Show that opened late last month.

Toyota Motor Thailand Co., the local unit of Japan’s largest automaker Toyota Motor Corp., released the latest industry data on Wednesday.

Key points:

-- New vehicle sales rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier to 103,164 units in March, the most since last December, when sales reached 113,581 units. It was the 27th consecutive month of y/y gains.

-- Sales of new passenger cars increased 15.2 percent to 40,061 units, the third straight month of y/y rises, while those of new commercial vehicles expanded 4.6 percent to 63,103 units, marking the 21st straight month of y/y gains.

-- Toyota Motor had the largest market share, with 32.9 percent, followed by Isuzu Motors Ltd., with 16.9 percent, and Honda Motor Co., with 10.7 percent.

-- In the January-March period, new vehicle sales increased 11.2 percent to 263,549 units. It was the slowest pace of growth since a 6.6 percent rise seen in April-June of 2017. Sales of passenger cars rose 13.9 percent to 102,620 units, while those of commercial vehicles increased 9.5 percent to 160,929 units.

Takeaway:

-- Toyota Motor Thailand said in a statement that it expects the solid trend to continue in April in light of new models introduced at the motor show that ran until April 7.