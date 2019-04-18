Toyota group’s Aisin Seiki to boost die-cast auto part output in China

China - Auto

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Aisin Seiki Co. will increase production of aluminum die-cast components in China to meet growing demand for passenger car transmission parts.

The company will start building a plant in Anqing in the central province of Anhui this weekend to make components like transmission cases with a local partner, with production scheduled for August 2020, spokeswoman Haruka Yamakoshi told NNA on Thursday.

In January, the Japanese firm established Aisin (Anqing) Auto Parts Co. with Anhui Ring New Group Co., an engine and auto parts maker, with a registered capital of 237 million yuan ($35.6 million).

The local unit is owned 85 percent by Aisin and 15 percent by its partner, according to Aisin.

The Toyota Motor Corp. group firm is investing about 10 billion yen ($90 million) in the factory which will have a production capacity equivalent to about 700,000 units annually, she said.

The factory will supply products to a plant in eastern China manufacturing transmissions, which is jointly owned with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Aisin has three production facilities for aluminum die-cast parts in China – in Tangshan in the central province of Hebei, in Taichou in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang and in Foshan in the southern province of Guangdong, according to its statement.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on the total output capacity of the three plants.