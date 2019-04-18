South Korea - Restaurant

LG Electronics partners with CJ’s franchise restaurant wing to develop food robots

SEOUL, AJU - LG Electronics has forged a partnership with CJ Foodville, the franchise restaurant wing of South Korean entertainment and food conglomerate CJ, to develop a lineup of food robots that would help workers and reduce their workload at restaurants like Flippy, a patty-flipping robot used by an American burger chain.

The global food robot market will reach $2.5 billion by 2022, according to Markets and Markets, a market research company. Flippy, developed by U.S.-based company Miso Robot, made its grand debut inside the kitchen of Caliburger in March 2018. The burger robot can flip and cook 300 patties a day.

LG said in a statement Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with CJ Foodville to jointly develop food robots that would be deployed in CJ Foodville’s franchise stores. The test operation would begin this year. CJ Foodville is South Korea’s largest food giant which operates popular brands such as VIPS, a family restaurant brand, and Tous Les Jours, a French-style bakery brand.

“If robots take over the hard repetitive work, human employees will be able to provide more valuable services to customers,” LG’s robotics business head Roh Jin-seo was quoted as saying. In 2018, LG, which nurtures robot-related businesses as one of its vital future growth engines, made a strategic investment in Bossa Nova Robotics, a San Francisco-based startup that creates retail robots.

LG has introduced a range of commercial robots such as “CLOi SuitBot”, a wearable robot that helps its wearer to lift heavy loads with ease, and artificial intelligence)-based service robots such as a cleaning robot and guide robot deployed at Incheon International Airport, South Korea’s main gateway.

to TOP page

NNA Asia headlines

  • South Korean central bank sees 2019 growth at 2.5% on slower consumption and exports, down from Jan forecast of 2.6%
  • Amazon closing e-commerce business in China due to competition with online retailers Alibaba and JD.com: press reports
  • Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera opens innovation center in Shenzhen to collaborate with startups
  • Ricoh enters X-ray equipment joint venture with S. Korea's Xavis, eyeing tougher food safety rules in Japan
  • AirAsia scraps plan for Vietnam unit with Gumin and Hi Au Airline amid stiff competition
more headlines...

From Kyodo News+

more articles...

From Aju Business Daily

more articles...