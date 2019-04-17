China Q1 GDP keeps 6.4% growth pace amid fears of slowdown

China - Statistics

TOKYO, NNA – China’s economy grew a steady 6.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, coming in slightly firmer than expected and alleviating market fears of a slowdown amid the U.S. trade row.

The National Bureau of Statistics released gross domestic product data for the January-March quarter on Wednesday.

Key Points:

--The Q1 GDP slowed from the 6.8 percent growth seen a year earlier but was steady from the 6.4 percent expansion in the final quarter of 2018. It was slightly higher than the consensus economist forecast of 6.3 percent.

--The growth was led by an 8.5 percent jump in March in factory output, which rose 6.5 percent for the first quarter.

--In Q1, retail sales gained 8.3 percent while capital investment rose 6.3 percent, led by the technology sector. Real estate investment rose 11.8 percent.

--Goods trade increased 3.7 percent, picking up from the 0.7 percent rise in the first two months of the year.

Takeaway:

--The government pointed to some positive factors but economists do not expect a sharp rebound ahead as the economy has been supported by stimulus measures and the pressure from debt remains.