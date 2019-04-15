Samsung SDS partners with Indian IT firm to upgrade blockchain platform

South Korea - Tech

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung SDS, an information technology wing of South Korea’s Samsung group, joined hands with Tech Mahindra, an Indian IT giant, to find a global business opportunity for a blockchain security platform called Nexledger and work jointly on upgrading related technology.

The partnership announced on Sunday called for the two companies to expand the use of Nexledger in India, Europe and the United States. Nexledger, unveiled in 2017, has been tested by many organizations in financial and other sectors. Blockchain is a decentralized service which shares replicated and synchronized data geographically spread across multiple servers. Each virtual ledger works as a verification tool, making it almost impossible to hack or manipulate.

In September 2018, the Korea Customs Service selected Samsung SDS as the main developer of a blockchain-based logistics platform to simplify customs clearance and prevent document forgery. By using Nexledger, all documents created during the customs process will be stored in virtual ledgers.

in February, Samsung SDS showcased “Nexledger Accelerator,” which accelerates the processing process of blockchain networks. Nexledger Accelerator can improve the speed of Hyperledger Fabric, an IBM blockchain framework for enterprises. Samsung SDS plans to release test kits and a white book including technology roadmaps for Nexledger Accelerator through Github, an open online technology forum.