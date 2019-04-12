Japanese egg producer Ise enters Vietnam market, eyes mega farm

Vietnam - Agriculture

HO CHI MINH CITY, April 12 Kyodo - Major Japanese egg producer Ise Foods Inc. has begun supplying quality eggs in Vietnam in partnership with a local poultry firm while planning to build a mega farm.

Ise Asean Inc., its group arm, has sealed a one-year contract with Ba Huan Joint Stock Co. to use the “Ise Egg” trademark as well as producing eggs that can be eaten raw under the Japanese company’s technological assistance, Keichiro Kuroko, an Ise official involved in the project, told NNA.

The retail price is set at around 45,000 dong ($1.9) for a 10-piece package compared with about 26,000 dong for eggs commonly sold in the domestic market, which is dominated by Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group Co. with a market share of about 60 percent, he said.

The local partner initially aims to sell 5,000 eggs daily to Japanese restaurants, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City, including Japanese retailer Aeon Co., the official said, adding it also hopes to expand sales channels to food processors and hotels.

Ise shares its expertise with Ba Huan in feed recipes, temperature control and hygiene management for farm operations and transport.

In Vietnam, Ise also plans to build a mega egg farm, which is expected to feed 1.2 million hens on a roughly 250,000-square-meter tract of land, Kuroko said.

The Japanese firm, headquartered in Konosu, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, operates egg farms overseas such as in China, Thailand and the United States while developing one in India.

It also plans to tap the Bangladesh, Myanmar and Philippine markets, Kuroko said. (NNA/Kyodo)