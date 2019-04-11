Bridgestone Indonesia targeting premium sport sedans

Indonesia - Auto

JAKARTA, NNA – The world’s largest tire maker Bridgestone Corp. is targeting the sport sedan market in Indonesia with high end tire products imported from Japan.

PT Bridgestone Tire Indonesia (BTI) said the new products will be on the market in the July-September quarter for sport models like the Toyota Camry and BMW sedan.

“The trend of premium sports sedans is a niche market. That’s our target market,” BTI Director of Sales and Marketing, Yuichi Asaoka, told news media on Tuesday, adding that they would also try to fill possible demand for SUVs.

BTI has a factory in Bekasi, West Java, producing bias tires, inner tubes and flaps, with daily production capacity of 14,000 tires. Its largest factory, in Karawang, West Java, has capacity of 27,500 tires per day. It makes radial tires for passenger vehicles, for both domestic needs and export.

“All of our premium products are still imported from Japan,” BTI marketing manager, Agustini, told NNA.

Bridgestone is trying to raise its market share in Indonesia this year by strengthening its sales network. It plans to add 312 stores to its network by the end of this year and expand e-commerce business through its smartphone application, said BTI President, Akihito Ishii.

The company has the largest market share in Indonesia, both in original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and replacement tires for commercial and passenger vehicles, according to the Association of Indonesia Automotive industries.

Bridgestone is an OEM brand for the latest model Toyota Camry, Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia.

The company is in the final stage of negotiations to become an OEM tire supplier for one of the largest truck manufacturers in Indonesia, Agustini said.