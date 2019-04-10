Air conditioner maker Fujitsu General to buy Thai plant

Thailand - Home Appliance

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese air conditioner maker Fujitsu General Ltd. will expand production through the purchase of a plant near Bangkok owned by a Thai auto and air conditioner parts manufacturer.

Fujitsu General (Thailand) Co., a wholly owned subsidiary, will pay 606 million baht ($19 million) for the factory to SNC Former Public Co., according to a stock exchange filing made by the Thai firm last week.

The move is “part of our investment plan in response to growing demand for air conditioners, globally, especially in the Asian market,” spokesman Takeshi Tobari told NNA on Monday, but declined to comment on the timing of the plant acquisition and the items to be produced at the facility.

Fujitsu’s Thai unit aims to bolster its production capacity to 1.5 million units per annum by March 2021, up 50 percent from the current level.

It has a factory in the Laem Chabang Industrial Estate in Chonburi Province, southeast of Bangkok, where the 27,000-square-meter SNC factory is also located.

The Thai arm, which began operation in 1992, exports air conditioners to Europe as well as the rest of Asia, according to Tobari.

In 2016, it invested 2 billion yen ($18 million) to build a research and development center for high-end air conditioners next to its plant in the industrial park.

The Tokyo-based company operates two other overseas air conditioner factories, both in China. (NNA/Kyodo)