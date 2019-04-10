Asia - Top stories

NNA Asia headlines for Wednesday, April 10

--Cool Japan Fund injects S$13.5 million ($10 million) into Singapore’s social media marketer Clozette to promote Japanese brands to millennials in SE Asia

--India private equity investment tops $10 billion for 1st time in Jan-Mar quarter, up 26% y/y and 39% q/q: press report

--SoftBank Vision Fund leads $225 million funding for HK-based travel booking firm Klook for more business in Japan and other Asian markets

--Honda to close passenger car factory in Turkey in 2021 amid slow sales in Europe, focusing on U.S., China markets: Kyodo report

--Panasonic Indonesia launches air conditioner with air cleaner and refrigerator with soft-freezing function

--Japanese cancer drug maker Oncolys grants exclusive rights to Chugai Pharmaceutical to make and sell an oncolytic viral immunotherapy

to TOP page

NNA Asia headlines

  • Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten's venture capital holds major share in Singapore's cash reward platform ShopBack
  • Chinese, EU leaders aim to reach comprehensive investment agreement by 2020
  • Combined sales of top 1,000 Taiwan firms in ASEAN and India hit NT$3.6 trillion ($117 billion), 70% profitable: press report
  • Ford Motor likely to end independent operations in India and form joint venture with Mahindra: Reuters report
  • Singapore govt and Japanese trader Mitsui to conduct auto-sailing vessel test with ST Engineering
more articles...

From Kyodo News+

more articles...

From Aju Business Daily

more articles...