Asia - Top stories
NNA Asia headlines for Wednesday, April 10
2019/4/10 11:21
--Cool Japan Fund injects S$13.5 million ($10 million) into Singapore’s social media marketer Clozette to promote Japanese brands to millennials in SE Asia
--India private equity investment tops $10 billion for 1st time in Jan-Mar quarter, up 26% y/y and 39% q/q: press report
--SoftBank Vision Fund leads $225 million funding for HK-based travel booking firm Klook for more business in Japan and other Asian markets
--Honda to close passenger car factory in Turkey in 2021 amid slow sales in Europe, focusing on U.S., China markets: Kyodo report
--Panasonic Indonesia launches air conditioner with air cleaner and refrigerator with soft-freezing function
--Japanese cancer drug maker Oncolys grants exclusive rights to Chugai Pharmaceutical to make and sell an oncolytic viral immunotherapy