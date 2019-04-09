Japan’s industrial robot maker Fanuc to build its 3rd and largest factory in Shanghai

China - Equipment

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese industrial robot and factory automation system maker Fanuc Corp. will invest 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest overseas factory in Shanghai, where labor shortages are spurring demand for automation.

Shanghai-Fanuc Robotics Co., a joint venture with Shanghai Electric Group Co., a major electrical equipment maker, said last week its third factory will occupy about 290,000 square meters of land, nearly five times the land space of its first and second plants in Shanghai.

The local unit will be Fanuc’s head office in China conducting research and development and producing robots and smart factory equipment, , according to the statement.

The annual output of the third factory is expected to be about 10 billion yuan, it said.

Fanuc established a 50-50 joint venture in Shanghai in 1997 and built its first plant there in 2010, followed by a second in 2014, occupying about 60,000 square meters of land in total, the statement said.

China surpassed Japan in the estimated number of multipurpose industrial robots in operation in 2016, becoming the world’s largest robot user. China’s figure in 2017 totaled 473,429 units, up 39.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the Japan Robot Association.