NNA Asia headlines for Tuesday, April 9
2019/4/9 10:37
--Japanese robotics maker Fanuc invests 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest overseas factory in Shanghai
--India’s Oyo Hotels & Homes enters Japanese market via joint venture with SoftBank Vision Fund
--Japan’s Mutsumi Special Alloy Industry invests $3 million to begin plastic molding parts production in Myanmar by yearend
--Hong Kong-based Kerry Logistics developing dry port in Lao capital Vientiane with Sitthi Logistics to cover Greater Mekong
--Japanese air conditioner maker Fujitsu General buys factory in Thailand from SNC Former for 606 million baht ($19 million)