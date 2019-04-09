Asia - Top stories

NNA Asia headlines for Tuesday, April 9

--Japanese robotics maker Fanuc invests 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest overseas factory in Shanghai

--India’s Oyo Hotels & Homes enters Japanese market via joint venture with SoftBank Vision Fund

--Japan’s Mutsumi Special Alloy Industry invests $3 million to begin plastic molding parts production in Myanmar by yearend

--Hong Kong-based Kerry Logistics developing dry port in Lao capital Vientiane with Sitthi Logistics to cover Greater Mekong

--Japanese air conditioner maker Fujitsu General buys factory in Thailand from SNC Former for 606 million baht ($19 million)

