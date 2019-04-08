Japan’s Kameda Seika to produce popular rice cracker in India

India - Food

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese snack maker Kameda Seika Co. will produce its mainstay crispy rice cracker in India from June following a better-than-expected trial sales performance in the world’s second most populous nation.

The investment amount and production capacity for a plant in Haryana state adjacent to the capital has not been disclosed, Tamotsu Katagiri, manager of the corporate planning department, told NNA on Monday.

The cracker with roasted peanuts, which is known as Kaki No Tane in Japan or Kameda Crisps abroad, will be priced at 50 rupees ($0.72) for a 70-gram package and 99 rupees for 150 grams, according to Katagiri.

The firm, headquartered in the central Japanese prefecture of Niigata, formed a joint venture, Daawat Kameda (India) Pvt. Ltd., in the northern state with leading local food maker LT Foods Ltd. in 2017.

The venture has since test-marketed the product under the Kari Kari brand imported from China and has seen good responses from local consumers, Katagiri said.

Kameda Seika is ramping up its overseas business, aiming to boost the ratio of sales in foreign markets to total sales from 7.5 percent in the year to March 2018 to 14.5 percent in the year to March 2024.

India is its sixth country to locally manufacture its rice crackers, after Cambodia, China, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. (NNA/Kyodo)